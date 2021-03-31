SwissBorg (CHSB) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.25 Million

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. SwissBorg has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $7.25 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.75 or 0.00631544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026172 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

SwissBorg Token Profile

SwissBorg (CRYPTO:CHSB) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com . SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog

