Switcheo One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.18 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Switcheo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Switcheo has traded up 15% against the dollar. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $92.60 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 561,850.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00063125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.28 or 0.00286442 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.44 or 0.00896296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00048918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00079318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00031619 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,407,449,170 coins and its circulating supply is 1,341,686,748 coins. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

