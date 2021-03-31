SWYFT (SWYFTT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,529.00

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, SWYFT has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $27,511.56 and approximately $8,529.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00048679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.67 or 0.00637389 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 5,973.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00018640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026400 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SWYFT Profile

SWYFT (SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

