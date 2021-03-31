Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Insider Eileen Carr Sells 17,500 Shares

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) insider Eileen Carr sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total value of £20,125 ($26,293.44).

Shares of LON:SLP opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.79. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The company has a market cap of £305.32 million and a P/E ratio of 5.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Sylvania Platinum’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

