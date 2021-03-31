Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 13,857 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,393,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29,811.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,166,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,637 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,486,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 840.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 84,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 75,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,486,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $27.31. 52,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $27.30.

