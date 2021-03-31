Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 16,517 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $21,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,834 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

