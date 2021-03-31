Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 3,145 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,037,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,085,000 after buying an additional 257,663 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,567,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,343,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.92. 221,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,806,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

