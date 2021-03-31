Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 4,401 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after purchasing an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,856,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $817,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.53. The company had a trading volume of 48,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,150. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.56 and its 200-day moving average is $165.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $146.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.35 and a 52 week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

