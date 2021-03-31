Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 29,228 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,228 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor makes up approximately 0.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the 4th quarter worth $549,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VFQY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average is $98.15.

