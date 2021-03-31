Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

NYSE TSM traded up $2.60 on Wednesday, reaching $117.67. The stock had a trading volume of 185,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,764,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.35. The stock has a market cap of $610.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

