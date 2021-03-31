Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.64. 83,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,316,174. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.51 and its 200 day moving average is $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $433.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.