Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. 40,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,040,424. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

