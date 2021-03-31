Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,842. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.97. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

