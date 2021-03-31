Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berry Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT remained flat at $$118.83 on Wednesday. 53,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The company has a market cap of $160.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

