Symmetry Partners LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,173 shares during the period.

SUB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.80. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,366. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.15 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.94.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

