Symmetry Partners LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 47,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,576,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.35. The stock had a trading volume of 151,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,465. The company has a market capitalization of $335.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

