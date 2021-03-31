Symmetry Partners LLC Has $5.63 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 76,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,099,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 413,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,316. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $40.47.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

