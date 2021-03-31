Symmetry Partners LLC Has $9.85 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,499 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 59,761.4% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 559,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 558,769 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 77,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 21,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60.

