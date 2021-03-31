Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,761 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $12.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $477.52. 57,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $229.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $463.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.28. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.71 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.68.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

