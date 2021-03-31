Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,393 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 329.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 64,810 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 140,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,923,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.25. 144,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.