Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,288,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 495,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,446,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 147,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,012,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $50.14.

