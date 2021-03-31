Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 102.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PACCAR by 6,866.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690,314 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 76.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,526,000 after buying an additional 348,630 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in PACCAR by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,092,000 after buying an additional 313,567 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,937,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,901,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.97. The company had a trading volume of 23,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,651. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $58.21 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.10.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $756,861.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.