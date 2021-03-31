Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,127 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.66% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $32,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,487,000.

NASDAQ:ISTB remained flat at $$51.29 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,520. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.