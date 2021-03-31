Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,166 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 544,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,964,000 after buying an additional 48,986 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 13,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,135,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.43. 873,448 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.