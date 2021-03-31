Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 2,110 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,363,000 after purchasing an additional 180,058 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after buying an additional 230,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,899,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.10. 11,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,019. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.14 and a fifty-two week high of $138.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.