Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 41,928 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor accounts for approximately 1.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $23,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFVA. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000.

Shares of BATS:VFVA traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $94.87. 19,069 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.