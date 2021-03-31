Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 7,320 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,221,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,839,000 after buying an additional 307,475 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,054,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,521,000 after buying an additional 105,222 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 222,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 216,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 49,237 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 92,020 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,906. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.75.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.