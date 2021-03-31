Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 945,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,176,000 after purchasing an additional 506,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $306.01. The stock had a trading volume of 83,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $329.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.00 and a 52-week high of $305.68.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

