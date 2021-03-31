Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,971,000 after acquiring an additional 59,443 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.46. The stock had a trading volume of 967,293 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.71. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

