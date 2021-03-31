Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.69% of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FM. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 65,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 78,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

FM stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,231. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.