Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $22,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.21. 11,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,686. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.