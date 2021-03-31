Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,497 shares during the period. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 3.72% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $13,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDV. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 121,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of AVDV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.30. 65,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,097. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17.

