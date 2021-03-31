Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stake Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,794 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,668 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYNA opened at $130.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $144.45.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

