SYNC Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $150,195.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $13.98 million and approximately $150,195.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.11 or 0.00359804 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004969 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00029217 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.06 or 0.05416204 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000097 BTC.

SYNC Network Token Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 135,978,961 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,894,975 tokens. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

