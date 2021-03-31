Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) General Counsel Sells $308,000.00 in Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 4,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Olefson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Syneos Health alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Jonathan Olefson sold 5,336 shares of Syneos Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $403,828.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,486. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYNH. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.