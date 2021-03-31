Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Synlogic in a research note issued on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

SYBX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $3.54 on Monday. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $140.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.20.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 74,574 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth $45,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synlogic by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Synlogic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

