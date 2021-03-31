SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of SYNNEX worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

