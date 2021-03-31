Syscoin (SYS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.13 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Syscoin has a market cap of $221.52 million and approximately $9.13 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.67 or 0.00332172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000802 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002320 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 609,341,231 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.