T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 114,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $209,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,274,000 after buying an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,161,000 after buying an additional 180,251 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,638,000 after buying an additional 217,813 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after buying an additional 730,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,783,000 after buying an additional 844,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $172.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.36 and a one year high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.