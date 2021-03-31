TaaS Achieves Market Cap of $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00050129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.15 or 0.00633650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00026277 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

