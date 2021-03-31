Tael (WABI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.72, $6.32, $7.20 and $45.75.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.70 or 0.00636016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00067819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 4,454.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.22, $4.92, $6.32, $45.75, $7.20, $10.00, $24.72, $18.11, $34.91, $119.16, $13.96 and $62.56. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.