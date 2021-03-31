Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 182.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.7% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after buying an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,001 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,642,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,240 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,013,880,000 after acquiring an additional 130,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,638,091,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $117.75. The company had a trading volume of 242,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,764,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.28 and a 200-day moving average of $106.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

