Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.91 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

