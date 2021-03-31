Tap (XTP) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. Tap has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and $531,242.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.00639465 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 5,376.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00016808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00067343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00026672 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (XTP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

