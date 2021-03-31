Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 28,336 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $152,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.84.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

