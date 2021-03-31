Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 705,036 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Target worth $124,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,615,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,663,000 after purchasing an additional 87,053 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Target by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,598,639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $458,737,000 after purchasing an additional 152,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.43. 114,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,360. The company has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $201.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

