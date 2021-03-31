Target N. V. Biotech Acquires 80,000 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $916,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,116,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,929,402.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MTEM traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. 25,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,807. The stock has a market cap of $704.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter worth about $131,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

