Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) Stock Price Down 18.1%

Tarkett S.A. (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) dropped 18.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 3,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,086% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tarkett in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40.

Tarkett SA, a flooring company, provides flooring and sports surface solutions to professionals and end-users in the residential and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products include resilient flooring products, including heterogeneous and homogeneous vinyl, and linoleum floors, as well as luxury vinyl tiles; and wood and laminate flooring, such as engineered wood floors and multi-layer laminate floors.

