Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.64

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.64 and traded as high as C$2.15. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.14, with a volume of 295,779 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on TKO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$605.69 million and a PE ratio of -22.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.64.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$87.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.0199052 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 150,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total transaction of C$271,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$861,939. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,383.40.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

