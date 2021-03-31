Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.64

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.64 and traded as high as C$2.15. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.14, with a volume of 295,779 shares.
Several research firms have issued reports on TKO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$605.69 million and a PE ratio of -22.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.64.
In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 150,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total transaction of C$271,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$861,939. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,383.40.
About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
