Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 76,114 shares.The stock last traded at $20.50 and had previously closed at $20.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSHA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after buying an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $7,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $4,480,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

