Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 76,114 shares.The stock last traded at $20.50 and had previously closed at $20.61.
Several analysts have issued reports on TSHA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after buying an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $7,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $4,480,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.
